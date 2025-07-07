Many Escape Death On 3rd Mainland Bridge

A road accident between a Toyota Camry and a commercial bus "Danfo" has left several passengers injured on 3rd Mainland Bridge.

The accident occurred before Adekunle Junction, inward Lagos. The commercial bus sumersualting multiple times.

RRS biker and patrol vehicles are assisting in helping on giving first aid to the injured passengers, while men of the Adekunle Police Division are equally on ground, and are providing rescue support.



Emergency services providers have been mobilised.

No life loss in the unfortunate incident.

Free flow of vehicular movement has been restored and the ill-fated vehicles evacuated  from the road.

