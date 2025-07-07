Keyamo Commends Gov Mbah As Air Enugu Makes Inaugural Flight

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Monday hailed Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah as one of the best-performing governors in the country, despite belonging to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking during the inauguration of Enugu Air in the state capital, Keyamo commended Mbah’s leadership style and development strides.

“I want to mirror what the president said the other day to commission project. Dr Peter Mbah, you’re in PDP, but we’re scared of you. The way you’re going, we don’t know what will happen, and we don’t know how to drop a scheme to defeat you, but we will be planning,” 

“Beyond party line, we should not be afraid to say it. You have a progressive spirit, you’ve done well for Enugu State, and you’re one of the best performing governors.”

Keyamo Futher urged the Enugu State Government to ensure Enugu Air is run professionally and shielded from political interference and bureaucratic inefficiency.

