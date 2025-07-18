Man Freed After 18 Years In Prison Without Trial In Rivers State

In what can be described as a case of justice delayed but not denied, the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi, on Thursday, flagged off the state’s jail delivery exercise with the release of 21 inmates from the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre — among them, a man who had spent 18 years behind bars without trial.

The freed inmate, Gospel Nwibari, was reportedly arrested in 2007 at the age of 14 and had remained in detention ever since, with no formal trial or access to legal representation.

His story stood out during the launch of the exercise, which was anchored on the Rivers State Administration of Criminal Justice Law and aimed at decongesting prisons and correcting deep-rooted delays in the legal process.

Justice Amadi explained that many of the affected inmates had no case files or traceable charges. He noted that while some were accused of serious crimes such as murder and armed robbery, justice must still follow due process.

“Many of these inmates had no case files and no means to trace the charges against them. Continuing to detain them serves no justice purpose,” the chief judge said.

He added that all releases were subject to verification by the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) and were recommended by correctional authorities following detailed case reviews.

Justice Amadi also used the opportunity to counsel the released inmates, urging them to turn a new leaf and avoid falling back into crime. He warned that the road ahead may not be easy, especially in communities still grieving from the alleged offences.

“Society may not always be forgiving. But the law must remain just and humane,” he said.

The Controller of Corrections for Rivers State, Felix Madumere, who was also present, raised the alarm over the growing strain on prison facilities. According to him, the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre — originally built for 1,800 inmates — is now holding over 2,500, creating major logistical and human rights challenges.

“If the state fails to act, we may be forced to halt inmate admissions temporarily to prevent a system breakdown,” Madumere warned.

Perhaps the most emotional moment of the day came with the release of Gospel Nwibari. His brother, Paul Kinani, said the family had presumed him dead after years of fruitless searching.

“I thought he was gone forever. We looked for him everywhere. Getting that call from Haven360 Foundation felt like a miracle,” he said, holding back tears. Kinani confirmed that Gospel would be taken for immediate medical attention, following signs of untreated mental health issues.

Barr Cyrus Onu, President of Haven360 Foundation — the legal advocacy group that traced Gospel’s case in 2020 — described his release as a milestone in the fight for criminal justice reform.

“He was arrested as a teenager and left to rot in the system. We also secured the release of a mentally ill woman from Etche who had been detained since 2022. These are the people justice forgot,” Onu stated.

He pledged the foundation’s continued support for the rehabilitation and reintegration of released inmates, particularly those suffering from psychological trauma or displacement.

Justice Amadi reiterated the judiciary’s commitment to protecting the rights of detainees and reforming systemic inefficiencies within the criminal justice system.

“This is just the beginning. The exercise will continue in other correctional facilities across the state,” he said.

The event was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Justice, Nigerian Correctional Service, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), legal aid groups, and human rights organisations — all united in a common cause: restoring hope, dignity, and lawful order to those abandoned by the system.








