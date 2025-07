President Bola Tinubu on Friday received Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting, which took place behind closed doors, underscores ongoing consultations between the President and state governors across the country.

Eno, who is the All Progressives Congress leader in Akwa Ibom State, was accompanied Akpabio, a former governor of the state and two other politicians from the state to the meeting.