LASU Dismisses Two Lecturers Over Financial Misconduct

The Lagos State University has dismissed two lecturers for gross misconduct, involving sexual harassment and fraud.

It was gathered that the dismissal was approved at the LASU Governing Council’s 143rd Statutory Meeting held on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

According to a statement signed by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Emmanuel Fanu, the two lecturers were found guilty of inhumane treatment of students, sexual harassment, and financial impropriety.

Fanu, in the statement made available said one of the dismissed academic staff members is Dr Olatunji Abanikanda, the Dean of the Epe campus of the Department of Agricultural Science, before his dismissal.

He was accused of subjecting students to “degrading and inhumane treatment” on the department’s farm where they do their practical course work.

Abanikanda’s travail began after a video showing how students under his supervision were left shivering in the sun and rain without shelter went viral on the social media.

Fanu said, “Dean, School of Agriculture, Epe Campus, Prof. Olatunji Tajudeen Fasasi Abanikannada, was dismissed over multiple allegations, including: Subjecting 400 Level students of the School of Agriculture to inhumane treatment by keeping them on the farm from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. without break, food, and water even during torrential rainfall that lasted between 4:45 p.m. to after 6:00 p.m., an action prejudicial to the security of the University.

“Sexual harassment of female students of the same school. Subjecting staff members and students to emotional and physical trauma using threats, curses, derogatory utterances, and profane expletives on them, an act unbecoming of a public officer of the University. Unauthorised collection of money from staff and students of the School of Agriculture, contrary to university regulations.”

Also, the other lecturer, the Coordinator, Department of Animal Sciences, School of Agriculture, Epe Campus, Dr Khadeejah Kareem-Ibraheem, was dismissed for alleged dereliction of duty by failing to adhere to the university’s approved guidelines, procedures and curriculum.

Kareem-Ibraheem’s alleged offences also include “Failure to remit to the University coffers, proceeds from the sale of farm produce (amounting to over ₦10.6 million), which was kept in her personal bank account, as against the University guidelines.”

“These acts, tantamount to ‘Serious Misconduct’, are in contravention of the University’s Conditions of Service for Senior Staff (2017, as amended),” Fanu said.

The University Management reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the integrity of academic and administrative standards.



