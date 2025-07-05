Atiku Commends Court For Lifting Natasha's Suspension

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has commended Justice Nyako for lifting the suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan.





In a post shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, Atiku also praised Akpoti-Uduaghan for seeking redress in court.





“I commend Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, for the courage in lifting the obnoxious suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central),” he wrote.





“I also hail Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan for challenging the illegality of her suspension by not sleeping on her rights in a chamber where women are already vulnerable.”





He added that no price should be too high to pay in the pursuit of justice and the assertion of one’s rights.



