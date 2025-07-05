Atiku Commends Court For Lifting Natasha's Suspension

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has commended Justice Nyako for lifting the suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan.


In a post shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, Atiku also praised Akpoti-Uduaghan for seeking redress in court.


“I commend Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, for the courage in lifting the obnoxious suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central),” he wrote.


“I also hail Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan for challenging the illegality of her suspension by not sleeping on her rights in a chamber where women are already vulnerable.”


He added that no price should be too high to pay in the pursuit of justice and the assertion of one’s rights.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال