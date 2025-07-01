Lagos Oba Dethrones Six Chiefs For attending Labour Party Rally





The Ojora of Ijora and Iganmu Kingdom, Oba AbdulFatai Oyegbemi, on Monday took the decision to dethrone six chiefs.

The chiefs had attended the campaign flag-off of the Labour Party, LP, in Apapa – ahead of the Lagos State local government polls.

Oba Oyegbemi called a palace meeting, in which he made it clear that they went for the event without his consent.

He also accused them of violating palace protocols by impersonating him at the event.

Those affected are Chief Taiwo Hassan (Bale Oke Ira), Chief Saliu Biliamin (Bale Alafia Dodoro) and Chief Lateef Ojora (Bale Alaba Oro).

Others are Chief Idris Ojora (Bale Abule Kere), Chief Sule Balogun (Balogun of Abule Kere) and Chief Hakeem Oseni (Bale Mosafejo Amukoko).

In a statement released by the place, Oba Oyegbemi explained that he dethroned the six chiefs in a bid to maintain “order and coherence within his leadership structure”.