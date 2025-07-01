Buhari Is Broke , Left Office With His Integrity Intact Because He Didn't Take Bribes..Garba Shehu

Former President Muhammadu Buhari left office with his personal integrity intact as nobody can say he gave him a bribe, his Spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu said on Tuesday.

While insisting that Buhari is broke and does not have money, he also said the allegation that the former President does not have a certificate was a product of politics surrounding the 2015 election.

Addressing why Buhari doesn’t grant press interviews, Shehu said, “Buhari is one of the most voracious readers in Nigeria. He reads all Newspapers. He asks for Newspapers every morning. Buhari doesn’t speak to media because he wasn’t a showman and wanted his work to impact on the people.”

Shehu stated these in Abuja while fielding questions from journalists after a press conference to announce the public presentation of his 260-page book on July 9 titled, “According to The President: Lessons from a Presidential Spokesperson’s Experience.”

“Buhari is broke and does not have money. Since Buhari left office, no journalist has called me to say ‘we’re going to press’ and want my reaction. I now sleep very well.”

“The allegation over certificate was a product of politics surrounding the 2015 election”, Shehu said.

He said the book documents the rough and tough moments, and also provides reading material to students, practitioners and researchers on the lessons learned in many years of presidential communications.