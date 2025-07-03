Breaking : Liverpool Star Diogo Jota , Brother Die In Car Crash





Liverpool star Diogo Jota has died following a car crash in northern Spain at the age of 28 - and just two weeks since he married his childhood sweetheart.

The Portuguese is believed to have been travelling in a car with his brother Andre, 26, who is also a footballer and feared dead.

Jota had just married Rute Cardoso, the mother of his three children, and described himself as the luckiest man in the world in an interview released yesterday.





The crash occurred on the A-52 in the province of Zamora. The road in Spain is a key route taken by drivers leaving northern Portugal.

Emergency services in the Castilla and Leon region confirmed the crash.

'The 1-1-2 Castilla y León operations room received several calls reporting a vehicle accident at Km. 65 of the A-52, in the municipality of Cernadilla, Zamora. A car was reported to have been involved in an accident and the vehicle was on fire,' a statement read.

'From there, a Medical Emergency Unit (UME) and the Primary Care Medical Staff (MAP) from the Mombuey Health Center were sent, who confirmed the death of two people on the scene







