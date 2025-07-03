Breaking :Former President Buhari Hospitalised In London

Incoming reports revealed that former President Muhammadu Buhari has been undergoing medical treatment in London since his arrival in April.

According to multiple family sources, what was planned to be a routine medical check-up ballooned into a full-scale admission after the former president took ill.

Although the nature of the sickness and the name of the hospital where he is undergoing treatment are still being kept under wraps by family members, Buhari’s longtime spokesperson, Garba Shehu, confirmed the development, but assured Nigerians that the former president is responding well to treatment.

“Following your inquiry, I wish to state as follows: It is true that the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, is unwell. He has been receiving treatment in the UK.

“You would recall he made it known that he was going for his annual medical check-up. He became ill there, but I am happy to announce to you that he is doing well in his recovery while receiving treatment. We pray for his healthy recovery,” he told the media.

Recall that the former military Head of State has a long history of prolonged medical check-ups overseas during his two-term reign between 2015 and 2023, with London as his chosen destination.

His first medical trip was to London in February 2016 for an undisclosed ailment. In June 2016, he treated an ear infection and spent 50 days in London for another routine medical check-up in January 2017.

In May 2017, Buhari spent 104 days in London for another medical treatment, raising concerns about his ability to govern the country given his health conditions.







