When We Meet , We Only Discuss LASU By CKN





The meet was another opportunity for us to look back at our days as young students of our alma mater Lagos State University which we left over 35 years ago

When they learnt I was in town , they left all they were doing to honor me with their presence

First from left is Army General Robert Cole ( aka Rumours ) . Cole was a fantastic athlete and socialite while we were in school , he got his aka from that popular song RUMOURS 🎵 that made the waves in the 80s .. Immediately, he came in and we raised the song , he sang all the verses back to back

Next to him is Otunba Idowu Salawu , the former BOT Chairman of LASU Alumni Association and very successful business man

While in school , Salawu was the President of a Social Club that organized the best social events including MR , MISS LASU

He brought all the A List artistes to perform at LASU . It was during his tenure I watched SSP live for the first time

Other artistes he invited to perform at different times were Kwam 1 , Adewale Ayuba , Obesere , I also won't forget how we had to go to Okokomaiko to watch Kollington Ayinla because the school authorities didn't grant us the opportunity to have him perform in Campus

Ofcourse you know AIG Tunji Disu . Tunji , the former RRS Commander , Rivers and FCT Police Commissioner as well as Head Of IRT team now AIG SPU Nigeria Police Force HQ

Right from school , Omo Baba Elepo as we call him had shown signs he would end up in the Security sector and has made us very proud

He was actively involved in Man O War and has also been a Karate / Takwando boy ( the guy has many black belts , don't be deceived by his gentle looks , he can take you out within seconds )

The other person in the picture is Chris Kehinde Nwandu

He is a journalist, UK Certified Chartered Arbitrator , blogger , law graduate and a social crusader

We spoke extensively on our individual roles during the IBB fuel riot in the 80s that led to the shutdown of our school for several months

We are proud of our little achievements so far by the grace of God

Just like in our school days , till date we don't know the difference between an Igbo , Yoruba or Hausa man , we've always seen ourselves as one family

Earlier in the day we also had a video call with our former Student Union President, Amologbe , Amolegbe , OUR PRESIDENT, Amologbe Amologbe OUR PRESIDENT as all roads lead to his 60th birthday this Sunday

WE ARE LASU

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is Executive Editor CKNNews