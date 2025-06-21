Tanzania To Begin Direct Flights To Nigeria

The High Commissioner of the United Republic of Tanzania to Nigeria, H.E. Selestine Gervas Kakele, has revealed plans to establish a direct flight route between the two countries to enhance trade and business relations.

Kakele made the announcement during the Food and Beverage West Africa Exhibition in Nigeria, a three-day event that drew over 6,000 visitors and 300 participants.

According to him, discussions are in the final stages, and the direct flight service is expected to commence operations within the year.

He noted that the Tanzania High Commission not only participated in the event but also showcased a wide range of products made in Tanzania, promoting the country’s rich offerings to the Nigerian market.

Selestine at the event reiterated the reason why Tanzanians should leverage the importance of the West African market, especially Nigeria, due to the opportunity of its large population and economic potentials.





In the same vein, he urged Tanzanians to participate in various exhibitions in Nigeria towards promoting products produced in Tanzania.