Violent Extremists Ravaging Nigeria, Niger, Burkina Faso Since American Forces Withdrawal...U.S Army General

The United States has attributed ravaging attacks by violent extremists in Nigeria, Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso to its withdrawal from the Sahel.

This was what Gen Michael Langley said 

“Since we’ve left Niger in September of last year, we’re observing a rise in attacks by violent extremist organizations, not only in Niger but across the Sahel to include Nigeria as well and emanating in – going into Burkina Faso and Mali,” said the commander of U.S. Africa Command, Michael Langley, at a press briefing on the African Chiefs of Defense Conference 2025 on Friday.

Mr Langley blamed the resurgent terrorist attacks in these countries on socio-economic grievances and proliferation of weapons, adding the U.S. was unable to monitor these attacks since its withdrawal from the region.

