Trending Video: My Family Is Intact ..Gov Eno Umo

 Governor Eno Umo of Akwa Ibom State has formally reacted allegations made against him by his daughter in a trending video on social media 

“My family is intact and you can see all of them here. The event you are talking about took place immediately my wife died last year, so why is it surfacing now on the eve of our second anniversary when we are celebrating the milestone we have achieved?

 That teaches me that there are detractors around. My family is intact, that’s Jane herself there. We are a good family. 

The pressure on the kids when they lose a love one, could be traumatic and we must know that. What I can only appeal to everyone is that they should not bring back the sad memory. 

Allow my wife’s peaceful soul to rest in peace. I can’t be detracted I remain focused. I will continue to serve Akwa Ibom people. 

I don’t wish what happened to me to happen to anyone else. People throwing this thing around, if that is what they wish for themselves, I wish them good luck. 

My family is intact. Even in politics family  should be off limit.

