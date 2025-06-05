Two FCT High Courts Summon Godswill Akpabio, Others Over Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Case

Two High Courts of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have individually and separately summoned Senate President Godswill Akpabio and, Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, over allegations of sexual harassment, defamation and the violation of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s fundamental rights.

A judge of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Abubakar Idris Kutigi, in suit no: FCT/HC/CV/754/2025, granted leave to Natasha, the senator representing Kogi central, to serve the writ of summons and other court processes on Akpabio in person and in his official capacity as senate president.

The judge also directed that Mfon Patrick, Senior legislative aide to Akpabio, and the Clerk of the National Assembly be served accordingly.

Kutigi fixed June 9 for the report of service after granting motion no. M/6603/2025.

The motion, which was moved by U.J. Udoh, counsel to Akpoti-Uduaghan, and supported by a six-paragraph affidavit, was deposed to by Hamzat Mogaji, litigation manager at Victor Giwa & Associates.

Another judge of the same court, A.O. Otaluka, in a separate suit, no: FCT/HC/CV/1359/25, granted leave for Nwaebonyi to be served by substituted means.

The ex parte motion dated May 10 was supported by an eight-paragraph affidavit and a written address. Michael J. Numa, SAN, and counsel to Akpoti-Uduaghan moved the motion Otaluka adjourned the matter to June 25 for the report of service.

Natasha had earlier filed a N5 billion defamation suit against Nwaebonyi over a claim that she had six children with different men.

The suit, filed by her legal team led by Numa, described the statements as false and a deliberate attempt to damage the lawmaker’s reputation.

Numa told the court that Nwaebonyi, who represents Ebonyi north central, made the allegations during a live interview on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme aired on March 6.

The lawyer said the lawmaker called the Kogi senator a “gold digger”, an “habitual liar”, and an “habitual blackmailer” and alleged that her husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, married her under duress.

Natasha’s counsel stated that the remarks were made to depict the senator as someone who extorts money through dishonest means.

Through her lawyer, Natasha further said Nwaebonyi was fully aware that the statements were false and made them to discredit her and justify her illegal suspension by the senate.

She also said the lawmaker, a member of the senate committee on ethics and public petitions, made the remarks to influence public opinion against her ongoing petition before the senate.

Among other reliefs, she is asking the court for a perpetual injunction restraining Nwaebonyi and his associates from publishing or causing the publication of defamatory content about her.

Natasha also accused Akpabio of sexual harassment and said his aide defamed her character.

She is seeking N100 billion in general damages and N300 million in litigation costs from Akpabio’s aide.

Recall that Natasha was suspended from the senate for alleged gross misconduct following her seating arrangement altercation with Akpabio.

However, the lawmaker rejected the senate’s position that she was not suspended over her sexual harassment claim against Akpabio