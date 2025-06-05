FCT Police Spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh Wins Best Police PRO Award At Nigerian Police Awards ( Pictures)

Congratulations to SP Josephine Adeh , the spokesperson of FCT Police Command for winning the Best Nigerian Police Force  PRO Award at the Nigerian Police Awards held on Wednesday in Abuja 

FCT PPRO JOSEPHINE ADEH WINS BIG AT 2025 POLICE AWARD CEREMONY 

Superintendent of Police, SP Josephine Adeh Jose Adeh  the FCT Police Command  Public relations officer has emerged winner of the Public Relations Officer of the year 2024 at the Nigeria Police and Commendation Night. 


The Police Public Relations Officer  Anambra state Command SP Tockukwu Ikenga and the Police Public Relations Officer , Abia Police Command, DSP Maureen Chinaka emerged as runner-up.


SP Josephine in an emotional response expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force  for finding her worthy of the honour.

"I am overwhelmed and emotional this evening, I never expected it, but I'm glad I won it. This shows that the Inspector General of Police, the world is really watching what we are doing.  It is a kind of motivation that all the hardwork is not unrecognised and it's being appreciated"


"I dedicate this award to my boss and Mentor DIG Frank Mba,the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Adejobi Olumuyiwa  members of the press and the entire populace ". She concluded


The Police Public Relations Officer of the year 2024 garnered several nominations and three Public Relations Officers from FCT, Abia and Anambra state commands made it to the final stage after rigorous screening by the committee and members of the Force Management team 


The Nigeria Police Award and Commendation Night is a celebration of officers and men of the Nigeria Police force for their diligence and commitment in safeguarding lives and properties of Nigerians.


The Award which has different categories comes with nominations across the thirty-six states command and formations including the FCT. 


The different categories saw officers and men nominated for the Crime buster of the year, community policing advocate of the year, detective of the year, patrol team of the year, Police Sports Person of the year, Police Public Relations Officer of the year, Divisional and Area Commander of the year, IGP Special Achievement and Special Recognitions amongst others.


