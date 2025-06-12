Tragic : How Medical Doctor , Entire Family Perished In ill-fated Flight

The Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday (June 12) brought heartbreak to Rajasthan, claiming the lives of an entire family from Banswara who were on their way to begin a new life in London.

Pratik Joshi, a software professional, had spent the last six years in London. He had long dreamed of building a better future abroad for his wife and their three young children. 

That dream was finally taking shape this week, but fate had other plans.

Onboard the ill-fated flight with Pratik was his wife, Dr. Komi Vyas, a medical professional who had resigned just two days earlier to prepare for their permanent move. 

Their three children, including five-year-old twin daughters, were also with them on the journey.

