Tinubu Apologises For Declaring Two Democracy Day Honorees Dead

The Presidency has issued a public apology after a major blunder during President Bola Tinubu’s Democracy Day address, where two living Nigerian icons—Pa Reuben Fasoranti and Dr. Edwin Madunagu—were wrongly listed under the Posthumous Honours category.

The error, made during the President's nationally televised speech at the National Assembly on Thursday, caused confusion and concern among citizens, especially those familiar with the legacies and continued presence of the Afenifere leader and the veteran activist.

In a swift response to the backlash, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, released a statement acknowledging the mix-up.

“Under the Posthumous Award category, the names of Pa Reuben Fasoranti and Dr. Edwin Madunagu were incorrectly included. Both distinguished individuals are very much alive and, therefore, should not have appeared in the posthumous category,” Onanuga clarified.

He described the incident as “an oversight,” emphasizing that the error was not intentional. The Presidency further assured the public that it is already working to update and correct the mistake across all official State House communication channels.

“We sincerely regret this oversight. We shall make the necessary corrections across all State House digital platforms,” the statement read.

The incident has sparked renewed calls for more thorough fact-checking and vetting of presidential communications, especially during high-profile national events.







