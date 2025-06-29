Saudi Arabia Govt Approve Burial Of Billionaire Aminu Dantata In Madina

The Saudi Arabian Government has approved the burial of prominent Nigerian businessman, Aminu Dantata, in the holy city of Madina.

His Principal Private Secretary, Mustapha Junaid, confirmed the development in a post on his official Facebook page.

According to him, the remains of the business icon will be transported to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from Abu Dhabi.

The funeral is scheduled to take place Monday morning in Madina.

Aminu Dantata, one of Nigeria’s most revered business moguls, died in Dubai after a prolonged illness at the age of 94.


