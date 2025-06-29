Nigerian Army Kicks Off NADCEL 2025 With Juma'at Prayers

The Nigerian Army (NA), on Friday 27 June 2025, commenced activities marking its 162nd anniversary. The event popularly known as the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2025, commenced with special Juma’at prayers conducted across all its formations and units.

This year’s celebration, themed _“Developing the Soldier First Concept: Imperative for the Nigerian Army’s Transformation Drive”_, saw Muslim faithful gather at the Guards Brigade Jumu’at Mosque, Mambilla Barracks, Asokoro, Abuja, to observe the special prayers.





Delivering his remarks, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, represented by the Chief of Training (Army), Major General Abubakar Ndalolo, expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for the remarkable progress and achievements recorded by the Nigerian Army in its 162 years of existence. He also prayed for continued peace and unity across the country, while urging personnel to remain loyal, disciplined, and committed in the discharge of their constitutional duties.





Earlier, the Director of Islamic Affairs, Brigadier General Usman Musa, led special prayer session for the nation, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, and particularly the Nigerian Army. He also prayed for the country’s leadership and all personnel of the Nigerian Army deployed in all theatres of operations.





The event was graced by Principal Staff Officers from the Defence and Service Headquarters, senior officers, the Deputy President of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), Mrs. Bilkisu Ibrahim, other NAOWA members, soldiers, and their families.





The special Juma’at prayers officially flagged off the series of events lined up for NADCEL 2025, which will culminate in a grand finale at the Polo Ground, Kaduna State on the 6 of July, 2025.



