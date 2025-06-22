Rivers CP Condemns Attack On Ahoada East LG Chairman By Sole Administrator Ibas CSO

The Rivers State Police Command is aware and deeply disturbed by the heinous attack on the Sole Administrator of Ahoada-East Local Government Area, Hon. Goodluck Iheanachor. On 20th. June, 2025, at about 1340hrs, a group of hoodlums numbering about thirty, led by Mr Hector Ekakita, the Chief Security Officer (CSO) and the Chief of Staff (COS) to the sole administrator respectively stormed the Council Secretariat and attack him

During the attack, the hoodlums assaulted the Sole Administrator, stole his mobile phones, forced him to sign a letter purporting his resignation, carted away vital documents, including official and personal documents from his office.

The Administrator is currently undergoing medical treatment due to the injuries sustained during the violent attack. He is in stable condition.

The Rivers State Police Command unequivocally condemns this reprehensible act and has taken swift action. The Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, psc, mnips,after visiting the scene of the attack with heads of other sister security agency in the state,has directed the Chief Security Officer (CSO), Chief Of Staff (COS), and all those involved in this action to report to the Police State Headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt for questioning.

The CP further noted that, the Command is resolute in its pursuit of justice and warned that failure to complying with this invitation will attract severe consequences.

The Commissioner of Police reiterates the Command's unwavering commitment to ensuring public peace and safety, while urging citizens of the State to remain calm, law-abiding and cooperate with the authorities to maintain peace and order across the State.