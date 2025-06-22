Nigerian Star Sprinter Favour Ofili Switches Allegiance To Turkey

Nigerian sprinter Favour Ofili has reportedly switched her allegiance to represent Turkey .

Ofili was not registered for the Paris 2024 Olympics 100 metre event despite qualifying She was also denied an opportunity during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to organisational error.

She also missed out on participating at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after the federation failed to submit her mandatory tests, thus leading to her disqualification. Jamaican journalist Kayon Raynor broke the news, but Ofili has yet to issue an official confirmation of the news.