Nigerian Star Sprinter Favour Ofili Switches Allegiance To Turkey

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Nigerian sprinter Favour Ofili has reportedly switched her allegiance to represent Turkey .

Ofili was not registered for the Paris 2024 Olympics 100 metre event despite qualifying She was also denied an opportunity during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to organisational error.

She also missed out on participating at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after the federation failed to submit her mandatory tests, thus leading to her disqualification. Jamaican journalist Kayon Raynor broke the news, but Ofili has yet to issue an official confirmation of the news.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال