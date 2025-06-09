Revealed: How Ex Chief Of Army Staff Buratai Recently Escaped Death During Boko Haram Attack In Borno

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd), narrowly escaped death on Friday after his convoy came under a heavy gunfire attack in Borno State.

The assault, believed to be orchestrated by suspected Boko Haram insurgents, has further raised concerns about the escalating insecurity in the region.

The revelation was made by the lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Senator Ali Ndume, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Sunday evening.

According to Ndume, the retired army general and his accompanying soldiers were ambushed near a frontline military base.

While details on casualties remain unclear, the lawmaker disclosed that a fierce exchange of gunfire ensued between the attackers and the troops escorting Buratai.

“We are in a dire security situation. Just two days ago, Buratai was attacked at the front operations base in Borno.

“His team responded gallantly, but the insurgents managed to destroy several military assets,” he said.

The attackers reportedly targeted high-value equipment including Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPVs), tanks, and machine guns.

In some cases, Ndume added, the insurgents not only destroy these assets but also cart away weaponry and equipment.

“The situation in Borno is deteriorating rapidly.

“Insurgents now move freely, torching and stealing military equipment. It is becoming a full-blown crisis,” he added.

Ndume also used the opportunity to paint a bleak picture of Nigeria’s broader security landscape, noting that violent conflict, banditry, and sabotage have extended across the nation.

“All six geopolitical zones are experiencing security challenges to varying degrees.

“Even in the South-South, we are grappling with economic sabotage like oil theft. At this point, the South-West appears to be the only relatively safe region,” he said.

The attack on Buratai comes amid renewed calls for a more aggressive overhaul of Nigeria’s security architecture, particularly in the troubled North-East where Boko Haram and ISWAP factions continue to operate with deadly impunity.

Buratai served as Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff from 2015 to 2021 and was a central figure in the country’s counterinsurgency campaign.

Since his retirement, he has remained an influential figure in security circles.



