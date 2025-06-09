June 12 Democracy Day : FG Declares Thursday Public Holiday

The Nigerian federal government has officially declared Thursday, June 12, 2025, a public holiday in commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day.

The announcement, made through the Ministry of Interior on Sunday, comes as the second national holiday of the week, following the earlier declaration of Monday, June 9, as a public holiday for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

In a statement released in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani, confirmed the declaration. She noted that the holiday was announced by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the federal government.

According to Tunji-Ojo, the June 12 observance is a reminder of the nation’s ongoing democratic journey and the values that underpin it. “June 12 represents our historic journey to building a nation where truth and justice reign and peace is sustained and our future assured,” he stated.

He further emphasized the importance of reflecting on the past 26 years of civilian rule, describing them as a testament to the country’s ability to overcome challenges and maintain democratic governance. “The last 26 years tell the story of our resilience, strength and courage and a hope renewed than ever,” he added.

The minister reaffirmed the current administration’s commitment to democratic ideals under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu. He said the federal government would continue to uphold the universal values of democracy, including respect for the will of the people in shaping Nigeria’s political, economic, and social systems.

While federal holidays are binding on all public institutions and most private sector operations across the country, essential services are typically exempt. Some private businesses—such as retail outlets and manufacturers—often continue operations based on their internal schedules.

June 12 was formally adopted as Nigeria’s Democracy Day in 2018 to honour the memory of the 1993 presidential election, widely regarded as the country’s freest and fairest vote, and to acknowledge the struggle for democratic governance.