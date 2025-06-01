President Bola Tinubu And Politics Of Lagos State Governors By CKN

PRESIDENT BOLA TINUBU AND POLITICS OF LAGOS GOVERNORS

There Is no gain saying that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the architect of modern Lagos

Even if his supporters disagree with me , President Tinubu never had the best of relationships with all the people that he picked as Lagos State Governors

He did everything possible to stop Babatunde Raji Fashola from getting a second term. It was a fierced battle but against all odds BRF succeeded

He was opposed to BRF's nomination as a Minister but Muhammadu Buhari stood his ground

He fell out with Akinwumi Ambode and stopped his second term bid

Babajide Sanwo-Olu was smart enough, he remained a " good boy " , did his biddings inorder to also get a second term

If what is happening between them now happened during his first term , he would have kicked his second term good bye

It is also on records that Tinubu’s two deputies when he was Governor were impeached after they fell out with him

1. Kofo Bucknor

2. Femi Pedro

The question i am asking , Is the problem that of President Bola Tinubu or his loyalists ?

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is Executive Editor CKNNews



