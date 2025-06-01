Anambra Woman Disowns Daughter For Sending Her Sex Video To Her Father

 Anambra woman, Chinasa, has disowned her daughter, Mmesoma, after she sent her father videos of her being intimate with another man. The heartbroken mother declared that Mmesoma is no longer her child for bringing "everlasting shame and disgrace" to the family.  

Chinasa strongly condemned her daughter’s actions, particularly for sending the eight explicit videos directly to her father. In her emotional statement, she said:  

"I regret ever having Mmesoma as my daughter. For bringing this shame upon me, I will no longer see her as my child. Whatever she becomes or does is no longer my concern. Just as she has done this to me, her own daughter will one day bring her the same shame."

