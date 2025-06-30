Police Rescue 29 Kidnapped Victims ,Arrest 3 Suspects

The Nigeria Police Force, in a sustained and strategic operation aimed at curbing crime and criminal activities, and restoring public confidence, has recorded a series of commendable breakthroughs recently across Kogi, Lagos and Kastina state, leading to the rescue of several kidnapped victims and recovery of an Ak-47 rifle.





On the 23rd June 2025, police operatives attached to Kogi state Police command on patrol along Obajana–Oshokoshoko road successfully repelled a kidnap attempt on three commercial vehicles, engaging the kidnappers in a fierce gun duel and successfully rescued all 24 victims unhurt. Similarly, on 22nd June 2025, Police operatives attached to Okene Division, Kogi State, intercepted a suspicious Nissan vehicle heading towards Auchi. The driver of the vehicle absconded into the forest, leaving behind a bag. A detailed search conducted on the vehicle, led to the recovery of an AK-47rifle, 28 rounds of 5.6mm ammunition, one G3 magazine, a black shirt, phone accessories, and other personal items contained inside a bag. Efforts are undeway to apprehend the fleeing suspect





Recently, Police operatives attached to the Lagos State Command, acting on credible intelligence, responded to a reported case of abduction in Ikoga area of Morogbo. The victim, a 20-year-old male named Kehinde, was lured through WhatsApp and kidnapped by his assailants, who demanded a ransom of ₦500,000 from his family. Swift police action led to the arrest of three suspects: Celestine Okeke (28), Michael Okonkwo (25), and Kehinde Oladun (30) and the rescue of the kidnapped victim unhurt and he has since been reunited with his family.





In another development, operatives of the Kastina State command acting upon report of an attack and kidnapping attempt at Mazare village of the state, swiftly mobilized to the scene and the Police engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun duel. The kidnappers were overpowered by the superior fire power of the operatives, causing them to flee with various degrees of gunshot injuries, leading to the rescue of 4 kidnapped victims unhurt.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has applauded the efforts of these brave and gallant operatives, urging them to sustain the tempo in ensuring Nigeria is rid of criminal elements.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its continued commitment to intelligence-driven policing, swift operational responses, and inter-agency collaboration and remains steadfast in its mission to protect lives and property across the nation.

Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and cooperate with the Police as we work toward a safer and more secure Nigeria.







