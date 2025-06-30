Lagos Pastor Missing For 3 Weeks, No Ransom Demanded ...Wife





A Lagos resident, Mrs. Motunrayo Nnaemeka, has raised the alarm over the disappearance of her 43-year-old husband, Pastor Christian Nnaemeka, who has been missing for three weeks from their Lekki residence.

According to Mrs. Nnaemeka, her husband had been unusually restless in the days leading up to his disappearance.

On June 6, 2025, he went to church for prayers but never returned after stepping out at 8 p.m. to take a walk in preparation for a vigil.

Fighting back tears, she recounted the events: “It all started on June 5, 2025. He couldn’t sleep through the night and prayed until morning. He said he wasn’t feeling well, so we went to church in the morning of June 6. Our pastor prayed for him and advised him to stay and wait for the vigil.

“Before then, we were supposed to move some things from our former apartment to the new one. On the way there, he said he was going back to church. He went with our first child, while I went home with our son.

“We stayed in contact by phone until I got home and asked him to join me so we could return to church together later. He then said our daughter didn’t want them to leave and would cry whenever they tried to go. I was upset and asked why he was suddenly listening to a child’s whims. He insisted her behaviour was unusual.

“When I got back to the church, I found my husband and daughter in the baptistery, with her playing in the water. I was shocked. He claimed it was what she wanted. When I said we should leave, he refused—until the pastor helped me convince him.”

The situation escalated, she said, when Pastor Nnaemeka attempted to cross the expressway with their daughter.

“I had to physically take her from him. He tried boarding a bus and then suddenly ran off. That was the last time I saw him.”



