Police Officer Dies In Car Crash On Wedding Day

A day meant for celebration turned tragic in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State as a groom and two of his friends lost their lives in a fatal accident just moments before his wedding ceremony

The incident occurred on Saturday.

The deceased, SP Mustapha Garba Gumau, a senior police officer, was reportedly enroute from Gumau to Magaman-Gumau for his wedding fatiha scheduled for 10:00 am when the accident occurred around 9:00 am at Bargan Tsamiya village.

Eyewitnesses said the vehicle carrying the groom and his friends veered off the road and crashed, killing him and two others Shuaibu Umar and Sulaiman Musa on the spot.




Several other occupants of the vehicle were said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries.

CKNNews reports that the sudden loss has thrown the communities of Gumau and Magaman-Gumau into mourning, as what should have been a joyful union turned into a sorrowful occasion.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Bauchi Police Command , Mohammed Wakil, could not be reached as his line was unreachable

