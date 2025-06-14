Lawmaker , Husband Assassinated In USA

Minnesota Speaker Emerita Rep. Melissa Hortman, a Democrat, and her husband were assassinated, according Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Both have died.

Early this morning a white man with brown hair impersonating a police officer showed up at their front door and shot them. Shortly before that, at around 2 am, he had done the same about 8 miles away at the home of MN Senator John Hoffman, also a Democrat. Both Senator Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were shot multiple times. Their daughter, protected by her mother, is apparently uninjured (physically). Senator Hoffman and his wife have undergone surgery for their injuries.





Reports are that the suspect had used law-enforcement like flashing lights on approach. As he exited Hortman's home, he fired upon police who arrived to check on the representative after the Hoffman's shooting. He was able to escape on foot. Neighbors are on lockdown. He has still not been apprehended.





His SUV is in police custody and in it police found a manifesto with numerous pages of "No Kings" (protest) information and a hit-list, on which both lawmakers were named. Other elected officials, apparently also Democratic, are listed on the assassin's manifesto. Among them, U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-MN).





Rep. Hortman served Twin Cities suburbs north of Minneapolis/St. Paul, in District 34B which includes Brooklyn Park, Champlin and Coon Rapids, straddling parts of both Anoka and Hennepin Counties.





She and her husband lived in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, in the home where they raised two children, both now young adults.



