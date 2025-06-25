PDP NWC Finally Affirms Sam Anyanwu As National Secretary

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially affirmed Samuel Anyanwu as the party’s National Secretary, putting an end to months of internal wrangling and leadership uncertainty within the party.





Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Umar Damagum, the PDP’s Acting National Chairman, confirmed that Anyanwu will resume in his role, stating that the decision reflects the NWC’s commitment to party unity and the rule of law.





Samuel Anyanwu, a former senator representing Imo East, was elected National Secretary during the PDP National Convention in 2021. However, his status became contentious in 2023 when he emerged as the party’s gubernatorial candidate for the Imo State governorship election.





Following his emergence as a governorship candidate, internal factions within the PDP argued that Anyanwu had vacated his national office by contesting the governorship election, as the party’s constitution does not permit one individual to simultaneously hold party office and contest elective office.





This led to legal tussles and rival claims to the national secretary position, with calls from some quarters for his replacement and attempts to install an acting secretary in his place.





However, with the 2023 Imo governorship election concluded—and Anyanwu losing to APC incumbent Governor Hope Uzodinma—his loyalists pushed for his return to the national office. After weeks of internal consultations and legal review, the NWC has now affirmed his position.





The decision is seen as a move to stabilize the party’s internal leadership structure ahead of future elections, including the 2027 general elections. It also signals the NWC’s effort to reconcile warring factions and refocus the party’s agenda as the main opposition force in Nigeria.



