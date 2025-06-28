Owo Massacre:Ondo Catholic Bishop Condemns Demolition Of Memorial Park By Gov Aiyedatiwa

The Catholic Bishop of the Ondo Diocese, Jude Arogundade, has condemned the demolition of the memorial park built to immortalise the victims of the terror attack on St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo.

The Bishop described the demolition as a violation of the dignity of life and memories of those massacred in the violent attack.

Arogundade said the demolition of the memorial park has reawakened the pains of families of victims of the tragedy.

He said, “There is no doubt that the demolition is a violation of our common respect for the dignity of life and the memory we share of our 41 brothers and sisters who were unjustly killed.

“The Catholic Diocese of Ondo unequivocally condemns and finds unacceptable the sudden and unannounced demolition of the Memorial Park in Owo.

“This site, established by the State Government, served as a neutral and communal space for remembrance, reflection, and communal healing after the June 5, 2022 terrorist attack. Its demolition seems to have renewed the pain of everyone who was affected by the attack, and justifiably so.”

According to him, the site of the cenotaph was legitimately acquired, developed by the State Government and designated as Memorial Park for honouring the victims.

Arogundade wondered why the cenotaph was pulled down without any prior notice or official dialogue, adding that the church had written to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to demand explanations.