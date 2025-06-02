Nigerians Call For Recognition Of Vigilante Leader Who Risked His Life To Rescue Little Girl Abducted By Enugu Ritualist

In the heart of this miraculous rescue story, one man’s courage has been glaringly overlooked—Mr. John Okeke, the security officer who risked everything to save that little girl from the clutches of kidnapper Ezeani.

While the world celebrates the immigration officer and the rescued child, nobody has stopped to hear Okeke’s side of the story—how he fearlessly stormed Ezeani’s mansion upon hearing the girl’s desperate cries. Had he hesitated even for a second, there might have been no happy ending—only tragedy.

Yet, where is his acknowledgment? Where are his "flowers"? This man was God’s instrument in that critical moment, yet his name fades into the background.

We cannot let his bravery go unnoticed. The authorities must recognize him. The public deserves to hear his testimony.

We will soon share an exclusive video revealing Okeke’s full account. Until then, keep sharing his story. Let’s ensure this hero gets the honor he deserves.