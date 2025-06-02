Gov Mbah Offers Full Scholarship To Girl Rescued From Enugu Ritualist's Home

Governor Peter Mbah has relocated rescued girl Ukamaka Okonkwo to Enugu for full therapy and rehab and awarded her a scholarship up to university level

Ukamaka was rescued from the dungeon of aalleged ritualist Obi Levi Obieze in Ndiagu Umumba, Ezeagu LGA.

Commissioner Ngozi Enih confirmed that the state has taken full responsibility for her healing, education and reintegration.

She is a destined child. The governor wants to give her a fresh start and secure her future, Enih said.

A government team also visited the grieving parents of late Chimaobi Ezih to cons0oe them.

The identity of the dead pregnant woman in the same dungeon is still unknown, but investigations are ongoing. All culprits will be brought to justice.

The ritualist’s property has been demolished as the government enforces its zero-tolerance for crime.