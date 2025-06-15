Nigerian Police Recovers Stolen Vehicles In West African Countries, Arrest Three Suspects

The Nigeria Police Force has achieved yet another significant milestone in its ongoing efforts to combat cross-border crimes. In a string of successful operations carried out through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja, the Force has recovered and returned multiple vehicles that were stolen within Nigeria and trafficked to neighbouring countries.





Operatives of the NTERPOL NCB Abuja, working in collaboration with INTERPOL NCB Accra, recovered a Toyota Prado (2020 model) in Accra, Ghana. The vehicle, which belongs to a Federal Government Agency in Nigeria, was stolen during a robbery incident in Abuja in recently. Three suspects were arrested in Ghana and have since been charged to court in Accra. The vehicle was successfully returned back to Nigeria and formally handed over to the concerned agency.

Similarly, operatives of INTERPOL NCB Abuja recovered a Toyota Hilux (2018 model) belonging to another Federal Government agency in Nigeria . The vehicle had been stolen from a staff of the agency in Utako District, FCT Abuja, on 18th October 2024. Through extensive investigation and international cooperation facilitated by INTERPOL NCB Niamey, the vehicle was tracked to Agadez, Niger Republic, and officially handed over at the Nigeria-Niger border (Ilela/Konni) to a senior staff representing the agency.

In a related development, the Nigeria Police Force is finalizing the recovery and return of two additional vehicles – a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV and a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado SUV, which were stolen from their owners in Abuja in May 2025 and subsequently sold in Niamey, Niger Republic.

The Force hereby encourages all citizens to register their vehicles on the Police Electronic Platforms d take all necessary precautions to enhance the chances of swift recovery in the unfortunate event of theft.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, while commending the proficiency of the operatives involved in these operations, reiterates the commitment of the NPF under his leadership to improved global policing. He further appreciates the outstanding support and cooperation of INTERPOL NCB Accra, INTERPOL NCB Niamey, and the Nigerian High Commission in Accra for their invaluable assistance in the recovery and return of these stolen vehicles.



