Breaking : APC North-East Meeting Ends In Chaos Over Tinubu-Shettima Endorsement

There was chaos at the meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in the North- East, on Sunday, after Comrade Mustapha Salihu, National Vice Chairman of the ruling in the North-East, failed to mention the name of Vice-President Kashim Shettima while endorsing President Bola Tinubu for a second term.

The meeting, which was held in Gombe State, was attended by virtually all ministers, lawmakers, and governors of the party from the region.

Abdullahi Ganduje, National Chairman of the APC, also led some key personalities to the event.

When it was the turn of Salihu to speak, he endorsed Tinubu to emerge as an unopposed candidate of the APC but was silent about Shettima.

The moment he finished his speech, delegates at the forum started to hurl insults at him, with some threatening to attack him physically, but he had to be escorted out of the meeting by security operatives.





Source : AIT Online