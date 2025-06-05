Nigerian Lady Held Hostage In Kyrgyzstan , Seeks FG Assistance

This was a post by Mr Wahab Adelaja Kazeem on her plight

A citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in search of greener pasture abroad, Mrs. Olaitan Sekinat Tiamiyu is currently being held against her wish to come back to her country Nigeria from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

She left Nigeria on March 10th, 2025 using passport no: B03554091, she can be reached on +996 700 255 236.

She lived and worked in Kyrgyzstan peacefully since her reaching the country and it was at the point of processing her return visa that her woes began as the computer denied her wanting to leave request.

She had reported to the necessary quarters who after questioning her stated the agent that got her initially into their country, is a wanted person by the authorities and they seized her passport.

She had cooperated with them without any qualms, and told them she had to return home for her medicals as she was a patient undergoing operation.

She could also no longer cope with paying for her accommodation, only for them to claim they want to help her earn money for her daily accommodation and they threw her into a farming work.

Her condition had drastically worsened and she quickly got across to her husband, Mr. Tiamiyu Nurudeen who reaides at 18, Adeoye street, Ijoko, Ogun state, here in Nigeria.

This is a warning to all Nigerians to be wary of all these agencies or agents promising juicy and well paying jobs to our people who want to leave for greener pastures abroad.

Want to also plead with our sister and mother, The Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM Hon. Dr. Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa to kindly urgently help come to the aid of this citizen of Nigeria held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Your passion and prompt efforts in helping the safety of Nigerians where ever they find themselves in trouble we cannot but emphasize.

May God continue to bless you as, you assist this family Ma.

Wahab Adelaja Kazeem is a broadcast journalist and analyst, radio personality, Media Senior Manager and Marketing Communications Consultant.