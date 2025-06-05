Nigerian Boxing Legend, Obisia Nwankpa, Dies At 75

One of Nigeria’s boxing icons, Obisia Nwankpa, has died at the age of 75.

Family sources confirmed yesterday that Obisia passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

Nwankpa was a former Olympian, as well as an All-Africa Games and Commonwealth gold medallist.

He was also a national coach. Nwankpa was a towering figure in African boxing for over four decades.

He represented Nigeria at the 1972 Munich Olympics. Obisia claimed multiple titles as a professional.

Later, he coached Nigeria’s Olympic boxing teams in 2004 and 2008. Nwankpa, who had been battling dementia in recent years, made a final public appearance in September 2024, visibly ailing.

President of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control, Rafiu Ladipo, described the loss as a “big blow.” He called for Nwankpa to be immortalised. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Obisia Nwankpa’s death is the latest of series of past and present Nigerian sports icons to have died.

Former Green Eagles Captain and coach, Christian Chukwu, followed the death in the ring in Ghana of Segun Olarenwaju late last month.