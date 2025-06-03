Niger Flood Disaster: Death Toll Rises To 200

The death toll in the flood that ravaged Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State has increased to 200.

According to the BBC, no fewer than 500 people are still missing, with rescue efforts dwindling as authorities fear there may no longer be any survivors.

One of the survivors, identified as Adamu Yusuf, recounted how he lost his wife and newborn baby to the flood.

The flood had submerged Yusuf’s house, separating him from his family, after he had instructed them to firmly hold on to one another.

He said: “My wife was the one that woke me up when the flood hit, and I quickly gathered the family and told everyone to hold one another. As we stepped outside, we saw water everywhere in our living room and the compound. They panicked and we got disconnected.”

He added that his wife and baby had only just returned to Mokwa a day before, after spending weeks at his in-law’s place following childbirth.

“I watched helplessly as water washed away my family. I survived because I could swim. It was God that saved me.”

On Sunday, Ibrahim Hussaini, spokesperson of Niger State Emergency Management Agency, NSEMA, said operatives recovered two more bodies, noting that up to 503 households have been affected and 11 persons injured.

He said the flood destroyed three bridges in the area, with 3,018 persons displaced so far.

Hussaini said: “On Sunday, two more bodies were recovered under the bridge in Mokwa. The victims were buried this morning. In total, Mokwa has recorded 153 deaths, with 3,018 people affected, 503 households impacted, 11 injured, and three bridges damaged.”





The NSEMA spokesperson added that 98 persons were directly impacted and 58 houses destroyed, adding that five houses were also affected and that no deaths were recorded in Raba community





He said: “In Ndayako, no deaths were recorded, but 98 people were affected, 58 houses damaged, and 17 households impacted. Raba also recorded no deaths, though five houses were affected and one bridge damaged.”





The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, also announced that it had commenced the distribution of relief materials to victims, adding that the agency is working with community leaders to collate names of individuals reported missing or deceased, to facilitate documentation, investigation, and further support.





Obi visits scene of Niger floods, condoles victims





Meanwhile, Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has paid a sympathy visit to Niger State to condole with the government and people of the state over the tragic flood that claimed hundreds of lives.





Obi, who was accompanied on yesterdday’s visit by the acting National Chairman of the Labour Party, Dr. Nenadi Usman, and National Coordinator of the Obedient Movement, Dr.. Yunusa Tanko, visited the scene of the incident and expressed his condolences with families who lost loved ones in the tragic incident.





He equally visited the Niger State Government House where he was received by the deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Yakubu Garba.





After the visit, Obi said on his X handle, “Today, along with Senator Usman and Dr. Tanko, I travelled to Niger State to condole and show solidarity with the governor and the good people of the state over the devastating floods in the Mokwa area of Niger State.





“While in the UK yesterday, I had earlier called Governor Mohammed Bago, to express my heartfelt condolences.

“While in Niger State, I was warmly received by the Deputy Governor, Garba, and we had a discussion about the urgent needs of the affected communities, where over 200 lives have been lost, about 1,000 persons are still missing, more than 3,000 people have been displaced from their homes, and several homes destroyed.





“As I mentioned during the visit, this incident and others happening all over Nigeria affect us all, and as a family, we must come together to care, comfort and stand together, especially in times of grief and difficulty.





“I hereby urge and appeal to the Federal Government, all support agencies, and well-meaning Nigerians to assist the good people of Niger State in ameliorating their suffering.”





“I also wish to commend the efforts of the Governor and the local response teams for their courage and resilience in the face of this overwhelming challenge.





“As part of my commitment to stand with the people of Niger State during this difficult time, I made an initial donation of N20 million to support the effort of the government and I will continue to support their effort.





“I pray that God comforts the families of those who have lost their loved ones, protects those still missing, and grants healing and strength to everyone affected by this disaster. May Niger State find peace and restoration.”











