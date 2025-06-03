Kogi Govt Clears N98.8bn Debt In 15 Months...Finance Commissioner

The Kogi State Government has announced that it has liquidated a total debt of N98.8 billion since assuming office 15 months ago.





This was disclosed on Monday by the State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning, Ashiru Idris, during a briefing with journalists following the Executive Council meeting held at the Council Chambers, Government House, Lokoja.





The commissioner explained that the debts settled include liabilities dating back to the administration of Alhaji Ibrahim Idris as well as the N50 billion bailout fund granted to the administration of Idris Wada.

“So far, this administration, under the leadership of Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has cleared a total of N98.8 billion inherited from previous administrations, including the N50 billion salary bailout granted to Captain Idris Wada’s administration,” he stated.

Idris attributed this achievement to a significant increase in internally generated revenue.

“This success was made possible through the proactive efforts of the Chief Servant of our state, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, who empowered the Kogi State Inland Revenue Generation Agency with the mandate to enhance the state’s revenue generation,” he added.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, highlighted notable infrastructural developments, including the construction of perimeter fencing around the state-owned Confluence State University of Science and Technology, Osara, following a security breach on the campus last year.





The commissioner also announced the establishment of a Climate Change Agency to address the environmental impact of climate change within the state.







