The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared two individuals, Folashade Odelana and Bamidele Ayodele Abiodun, wanted over their alleged involvement in a massive N1.3 trillion crypto scam on the Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX) platform.

CBEX promised investors their deposit balances would double within 40 days, but the platform collapsed in April, leaving thousands devastated. The EFCC has been investigating, tracing, and recovering stolen funds.