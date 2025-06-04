EFCC Docks Two Chinese For Alleged Illegal Dealing In Mineral Resources In Lagos

The Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, arraigned two suspected Chinese illegal miners, Zhang Hong Lin and Zhao Pei Hai, before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.





The defendants were arraigned on a five-count charge bordering on unlawful possession and exportation of mineral resources.





One of the counts reads: “That you, ZHANG HONG LIN, GAO PEI HAI AND GAO PEI YU (AT LARGE) sometime in 2025 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, conspired between yourselves and with intent to defraud the Federal Government of Nigeria of the revenue accruing therefrom and without the permission of the appropriate authority, engaged in the exportation of "Mica Products, Copper bearing and Lithium bearing mineral resources" out of Nigeria, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8 (a) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, 1983 and punishable under Section 8 of the same Act.”





They pleaded “not guilty” to the charges when they were read to them.





In view of their plea, prosecution counsel, Bilkisu Buhari, who appeared with C.C. Okezie and H.U Kofarnaisa prayed the court for a trial date and the defendants’ remand in a Correctional Centre.





The defence counsel, however, prayed the court to remand his clients in the EFCC’s custody pending the hearing of bail application.





Justice Aneke rejected the application and remanded them in a Correctional Centre.





The Judge further adjourned the matter till July 4, 2025 for the commencement of trial.