LG Election : Gov Adeleke Floors APC, Oyetola At Court Of Appeal

The Court of Appeal in Akure has struck out the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s attempt to revive the nullified 2022 Osun local government elections, reaffirming that the polls were illegal and upholding the PDP-elected chairmen from the February 2025 elections.

Delivering judgment on Friday, Justice Obiora ruled that the APC had no valid excuse for abandoning its appeal for over two years and accused the party of misrepresenting the court’s earlier decision. “They cannot complain about a self-inflicted injury,” the judge stated.

Reacting, OSSIEC Chairman, Hashim Abioye, hailed the ruling as a vindication, saying there were no valid officials in office when his commission conducted the 2025 polls.

He criticized the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for allegedly attempting to block the elections based on a “false claim” of reinstatement.

He revealed that OSSIEC offices were sealed by police on the eve of the election, but despite threats and arrests, the commission conducted a peaceful and credible poll.

“Only the winners of the 2025 elections are legitimate,” Abioye declared. “Any other claims are illegal. The siege is over.”







