Court Jails Four Filipinos, Eight Nigerian Nationals Gor Internet Fraud, Cyber-terrorism

Justice Yellim Bogoro of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Friday, convicted and sentenced four Filipino nationals who were among the 729 people arrested in connection with a ponzi scam and cyber terrorism at Oyin Jolayemi Street in December, 2024.





In this latest conviction, eight Nigerians were equally jailed for internet fraud offenses.





The convicts include Reyna Mae Eriba, Chyna Samonte, Zara Fabian and Dominique Medina.





Others are Chidera Ezechukwu, Favour Oluchukwu, Egwenum Ifeanyi, David Okezie, Gbenga Shittu Solomon, Ibraheem Olamilekan, Chinecherem Michael and Oghomienor Jotham.





The suspects were arraigned by the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos on separate charges of cyber-terrorism and internet fraud.





They all pleaded “guilty” to the offence when the charges were read to them.