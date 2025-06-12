June 12: Police , 15 NGOs Agree On Peaceful Protest At Designated Venue In Lagos

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Olohundare Jimoh, few hours ago held a meeting in his office with the leaderships of Fifteen (15) Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Lagos State to discuss the Democracy Day celebration and planned protests by some CSOs tomorrow 12th June, 2025.

The meeting was interactive throughout between the Police team led by the Commissioner of Police and the Civil Society Groups. It was agreed that all the groups must ensure concern for public safety and security in their activities and conducts during the June 12 celebration tomorrow. Half of the CSOs present at the meeting confirmed to the Commissioner of Police that they were going to celebrate with all Nigerians on the occasion of June 12 Democracy Celebration tomorrow, while the remaining half affirmed that they were going to go out peacefully to protest in an orderly manner without disturbance of public peace and safety tomorrow.





All protesting groups agreed to converge on Ikeja Under-Bridge simultaneously and jointly proceed to Gani Fawehinmi Park at Ojota to protest. It was also agreed that no protest will take place anywhere else except at the only designated place at Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota. The dialogue and discussion at the meeting equally dwelt on maintaining peace, law and order during the event of the June 12 Celebration tomorrow.

The fifteen (15) CSOs leadership that attended the meeting are Mr Akintunde Adedeji (Access to Advocacy & Rights of People), Mr Omokehinde Agbede (Center for Indigene Government Group), Mr Elijah Ajamu-Ojo (Ideal Society Advocacy Groups), Mr Buna Olaitan Isaia (Human Right Monitor), Mr Festus Ojotoro (Human Right Monitor), Mr Kehinde Adeoye (Committee for the Defence of Human Rights), Mr Adebanjo Adeleke (Beko Ransome Kuti), Mr Falola O. Olurotimi (Rights Kline), Comrade Isa Oyetunji (Committee for the Defence of Human Rights), Mr Gbenga Ganzallo (Community Development Group), Mr Lasisi Abiodun, Mr Ibrahim Oluwatobi, Mr Adetunji Oluwatoyin (Committee for the Defence of Human Rights), Mr Agbodemu I. Musbau, CSO Lagos Mainland LGA and the representative of Initiatives for Development and Advocacy.

The CSOs assured the Commissioner of Police that they will communicate the outcome of the meeting and the resolutions reached to other CSOs not in attendance to ensure widespread compliance.

The meeting emphasized the importance of adhering to all security measures to protect lives and property across the State. All CSOs were urged to ensure that the protest remained peaceful and is not hijacked by hoodlums and miscreants to cause mayhem or chaos in the State.





Furthermore, they were advised not to disrupt free flow of traffic, public peace, law and order, so as to enable millions of other well-meaning Nigerians to celebrate Democracy Day freely without hindrance.





The Command hereby wishes to reaffirms its commitment to providing security for millions of Nigerians that will be celebrating Democracy Day tomorrow and those protesting. Members of the general public are enjoined to remain peaceful and law-abiding,and uphold the peace currently enjoyed in Lagos State.





The Command appreciates the cooperation of the CSOs and calls on all residents of the State to go out and celebrate the June 12 Democracy Day tomorrow without fear or apprehension and go about their means of livelihood peacefully.





Lagosians are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police station for immediate action. The Lagos State Police Command’s control rooms can be reached at 08063299264 and 08065154338 for emergencies or assistance.



