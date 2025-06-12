Anambra CP Orders Detention Of Three Officers Over Extortion, Corruption

The Commissioner of Police Anambra State Police Command CP Ikioye Orutugu has ordered the detention of three Police Inspectors over an allegation of corruption. He further directed the immediate commencement of internal disciplinary proceedings of the Force on the officers.

The CP during interrogation of the Officers frowned at the poor Character exhibition of how they accosted an unsuspecting member of the public during a security patrol, forcibly searched his phone and extorted from the victim.

The CP reiterated that the Nigeria Police Force, as a disciplined, transparent, responsible, responsive and accountable institution will never condone any form of abuse of office, corruption and sundry unprofessional conduct. He noted that such anomalies, aside from negating the professional calling of the Police, are unacceptable as they affect the entire execution of policies and directives, thereby widening the trust gap between the citizens and the Force.