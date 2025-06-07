Gwo Gwo Gwo Crooner Mike Ejeagha Dies At 95





Renowned Highlife legend, Mike Ejeagha, known for transforming Igbo folklore and proverbs into captivating music, has passed away at the age of 95.

Ejeagha died on Friday night at about 8 p.m. at the 32 Garrison Hospital in Enugu, following a prolonged illness.

His eldest son, Emma Ejeagha, confirmed the sad news to Vanguard in a telephone conversation.

Mike Ejeagha was a dominant voice on Nigerian airwaves in the 1980s with his unique style of Igbo folk music that resonated across generations.







