Gwo Gwo Gwo Crooner Mike Ejeagha Dies At 95

byCKN NEWS -
0


 


Renowned Highlife legend, Mike Ejeagha, known for transforming Igbo folklore and proverbs into captivating music, has passed away at the age of 95.

Ejeagha died on Friday night at about 8 p.m. at the 32 Garrison Hospital in Enugu, following a prolonged illness.

His eldest son, Emma Ejeagha, confirmed the sad news to Vanguard in a telephone conversation.

Mike Ejeagha was a dominant voice on Nigerian airwaves in the 1980s with his unique style of Igbo folk music that resonated across generations.



Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال