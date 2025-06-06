Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno Defects To APC

In a significant political shift, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday in Uyo, the state capital.





The move follows Eno’s recent announcement at a town hall meeting in Ikot Abasi, where he hinted at his intention to “move” and align Akwa Ibom with the APC-led federal government. Eno stated that the decision came after extensive consultations with stakeholders.

The defection was marked by a high-profile event attended by several APC governors, including Hope Uzodimma, Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, Bassey Otu of Cross River, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Monday Okpebholo of Edo, and Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi. Their presence underscored the significance of Eno’s switch to the ruling party.

This development is expected to reshape the political landscape in Akwa Ibom as Eno aligns the state with the APC’s national agenda. Further details on the implications of this defection are awaited.

BEING THE SPEECH BY HIS EXCELLENCY, PASTOR UMO ENO, PhD, ON THE OCCASION OF HIS PROGRESSIVE MOVEMENT FROM THE PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP) TO THE ALL PROGRESSIVES PARTY (APC)- UYO- JUNE 6, 2025

1. It was Dalai Lama, one of the world’s most highly admired moral voices who spoke so eloquently about change and the constancy of values. Dalia had advised the world to “Open your arms to change, but don’t let go of your values.”





2. Today, fellow Akwaibomites, we are gathered here to witness change while equally affirming the constancy of our collective values and defining ethos as a State.





3. For some time now, the political space particularly in this State and the Nation in general have been awash with the news of my likely movement from the PDP, the platform that had provided the levers and ladder of my political ascendancy to the position of Governor of this State. The discussions have elicited various layers of analysis in the process.





4. Today, I am here to answer some of those nagging questions. Like the Dalai Lama had said, we should always be open to change but not let go of our shared values.





5. Earlier this morning, I submitted my formal Letter of Resignation from the PDP to my Ward Chairman, same copy was sent to both the State Chairman as well as the National Chairman. I have therefore, decided to Progressively move to the All Progressive Congress, the (APC).





6. Standing before you today, I make bold to state categorically that, though I have, by today’s event, changed my political affiliation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All-Progressives Congress (APC) my values, my moral fibre, the foundational principles I have nourished and lived by remain unchanged and sacrosanct.





7. Why am I in the APC, you may ask? The answer is short and simple: Enlightened State Interest predicated on the need to align our State with the Centre to attract more Federal presence.





That is the truth-pure and simple as well as the exercise of my fundamental Right of Association as expressed in the 1999 Constitution as Amended.





8. President Tinubu, GCFR, has possibly, in recent history of this Nation, faced the most daunting economic challenges of any leader. With boldness and deep convictions, he has stared these challenging moments head-on and came up with solutions that, though in the immediate aftermath is tough for Nigerians, but however, are beginning to bear long-lasting and sustainable effects.





9. The removal of petrol subsidy, though a hard decision, has brought more funds to subnational entities to pursue audacious projects that are positively affecting the lives of their people. Akwa Ibom State today, is more of a constructing site with many life-touching projects across the 31 Local Governments Areas. The economic fog is becoming clearer, the confidence in our economy is growing and we need to support him to finish this huge task of national re-awakening and economic renewal.





10. It is a known fact that, I have never hidden my admiration for the President and his patriotic devotion to national renewal which he is engendering today





As a young professional working in Lagos while he was the Governor, I was amazed and fascinated by the manner he ran Lagos, and had, with focus and vision, raised the profile of Lagos State to become a leading Subnational in the country, while facing daunting challenges.





I believe he is poised to replicate the Lagos magic on a larger national scale. I therefore, have no apologies for supporting him for a second term in office to complete the reforms he has started.





11. Let me also say it here, that political parties are vehicles to run for elections. Governance in my considered opinion should be done, without rigid attachment to political labels, since these parties are not defined by ideology but by enlightened set of interests.





12. In two years, since my inauguration as Governor, I have not worn a toga of a political party rather it has been my passionate commitment to pursuing the larger interest of our State and our people. The Arise Agenda, has been our Governance Blueprint, and that’s what it will be as we make this movement. I therefore, appeal to you my people to join me in this necessary movement to align our State with the Centre and to facilitate more development to our State.





13. Let me add here that our dear State is nationally considered as one of the safest and peaceful States in the nation. There is an urgent need to sustain and deepen this important catalyst for growth, by not engaging in unnecessary political bickering. Peace brings development, peace brings unity and unity breeds brotherhood and inclusivity and our State is the ultimate beneficiary.





14. I have always said I will work for the unity of our State by running a bipartisan administration. This has been a well-thought-out position that was so eloquently stated in my Inaugural Speech on May 29, 2023.





15. On that historic day, I had stated thus “Elections are over, and our kindred spirit must be renewed and deepened. We are all Akwaibomites first before politics.





Politics, therefore, must not separate or sever the ties of our brotherhood, common heritage and aspirations. I pledge to you, that I will be Governor for all Akwaibomites irrespective of political persuasion or affiliations”





16. Today, as I make this formal movement from the PDP to APC, I pledge to you again, my dear Akwaibomnites, that I will still run a bipartisan and inclusive governance. Akwa Ibom State, I promise you will be a model of how to work together, pray together, aspire together, dream together and achieve together without the polarising impulses of partisan politics. Political parties remain vehicles for elections. I will continue to ensure that governance is done through the prism of bipartisanship.





17. Let me end this speech with a quote from the renowned author, Julie Flygare “The secret of change is to focus all your energy not in fighting the old, but on building the new.”





18. Together, with the old and the new, we will build our dear State, with unity, with peace, with inclusivity, with love and kindred spirit in accordance with the lines in our State’s Anthem that “our dreams be ever one, rising “beyond ethnicity”, to “build with love, our Promised Land” so we may go “Forward Ever and Backward Never!! That is what I am dedicating to doing and I ask you to continue to support and pray for us.





19. Like the children of Issachar in 1st Chronicles Chapter 12 verse 32, were “men that had understanding of the times to know what Israel should do”” I also expect the understanding of the times we are in, and why we are doing this movement. As the children of Issachar pitched their tenth with David, for the common good of Israel, I expect unflinching loyalty of our Team- a point that is further eloquently illustrated in John 10: 27 “My sheep hears my voice, and I know them and they follow me.”





20. I am convinced the the voice I heard that led us to this day and to this movement was the right voice and I know my people will follow me and continue to give us their support.





Let us strategically Arise together, to the promise of a better, more inclusive, stronger and united Akwa Ibom State that is aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, GCFR led-Federal Government





21. To those who may be concerned by this Progressive movement, I want to assure you that I have received enormous assurances of support and seamless integration from our dear President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR,





The Senate President, Distinguished Senator Godwill Akpabio, GCON, and the Progressive Governors’ Forum. Those who know our dear President will attest to the fact that his words are his bond. This movement, falling on a day that we mark Sallah, is our own gift to our President and it has divine connotation





22. APC- Progress, Arise - That same God!

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria, God bless Akwa Ibom State and bless us all!





23. On your Mandate we shall stand, On your Mandate we shall stand, On your Mandate, On your Mandate

On your Mandate we shall stand