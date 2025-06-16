FCCPC Summons Air Peace Over Cancelled Flights Tickets Refund

Nigeria’s largest local airline, Air Peace, is under fire following a flood of complaints from frustrated passengers over delayed or unprocessed refunds for cancelled flights.

In a move that signals rising regulatory scrutiny, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has summoned the airline’s management to appear at its Abuja headquarters on June 23, 2025.





The Commission cites possible violations of consumer protection laws, demanding Air Peace produce a year’s worth of cancellation data, refund records, and proof of any steps taken to ease passenger distress. According to the FCCPA 2018 Act, failure to issue timely refunds after a cancelled booking could be unlawful and punishable.





This comes months after a separate FCCPC probe into alleged exploitative fare hikes by the airline, which Air Peace tried to block through legal action. While this latest summons is unrelated, it raises fresh questions about accountability and passenger rights in Nigeria’s aviation sector.





Has Air Peace refunded you for a cancelled flight? Tell us your story in the comments.



