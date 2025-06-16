Family Relieved As Body Of Boxer Who Died In Ghana Returns Home Tuesday

The family of late Nigerian boxer Segun “Success” Olanrewaju has expressed relief following confirmation that his remains will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, nearly three months after his tragic death in Ghana

Olanrewaju’s mother, reflecting on the impending arrival, said the family is still unsure of the exact timing but feels relieved that their long and painful wait is finally nearing an end.

“Thank God they are bringing him on Tuesday. We are not sure if it is morning or evening as of now, but we are glad he is coming home now,” she said.

The grieving mother emphasised her desire for closure, acknowledging that even the return of her son’s body would not ease her pain completely.